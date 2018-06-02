I am a longtime user of Disqus and have been aware that it could become a problem at some point in the future. I think we may be at that point now, or close to it, because the ads they're putting on my otherwise ad-free pages are somewhat objectionable. #
They've always reserved the right to put ads there, so I'm not saying they're doing anything wrong. But it's time to start thinking about a comment system that I can include in my site that I can run on one of my servers. #
It's not a simple job, of course, because of spam. You need a robust set of options for moderation, and it takes a while to iterate to the right set. #
Right now I've put on my to-do list, ways to disable it on various sites I've created over the years that have Disqus comments. Or at least have the default set to hidden and not visible. #