It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, June 8, 2018
New site: reboot.xmlrpc.com.#
On GitHub, there's a new repo for the XML-RPC client and server in JavaScript. #
As with earlier versions, there's a demo server called Betty, and it does exactly what the original version did. Same procedure calls implemented. If your client worked with Betty 1 it should work with Betty 2. #
There's a Node package called davexmlrpc. Betty requires it. #
A new XML-RPC Debugger browser-based app. Yesterday's video is a demo of that app.#
Important: Everywhere XML is supported, so is JSON. Want to know how they compare? I did a cribsheet that shows you. I needed this to keep moderately sane while I added the JSON implementation alongside the XML implementation.#
Why the internet didn't reboot democracy#
What changes when your parents die#

© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Friday June 8, 2018; 12:29 PM EDT.