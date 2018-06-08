On GitHub, there's a new repo for the XML-RPC client and server in JavaScript. #
As with earlier versions, there's a demo server called Betty, and it does exactly what the original version did. Same procedure calls implemented. If your client worked with Betty 1 it should work with Betty 2. #
There's a Node package called davexmlrpc. Betty requires it. #
Important: Everywhere XML is supported, so is JSON. Want to know how they compare? I did a cribsheet that shows you. I needed this to keep moderately sane while I added the JSON implementation alongside the XML implementation.#
Your parents get to give you all your trips when you’re too young to know. They load you up with all their parents' BS, and their parents as it was passed down to them, the good and bad. As powerful as the genes. Maybe more so.#
But then, when they die, assuming you survive them, the power switches. You get to define who they were. More important, you get to define who you are, to reject the values of previous generations, choose the ones you want to keep and discard the rest.#