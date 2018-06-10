If it doesn't have an RSS feed it isn't a podcast #
Please if you make a podcast, remember that. It's actually a lot more important than you probably realize.#
The reason it's important is this. As long as there are RSS feeds for every podcast, no tech company, like Google, Apple, Amazon, etc can own podcasting. It remains an open platform. It and HTML/HTTP are pretty much the last bastions of the open web.#
A reporter told me the other day that he was doing a podcast in the 1990s. Not possible, I said. RSS didn't exist until 1999, and we didn't define the podcasting features until 2001.#