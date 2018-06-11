SCRIPTING NEWS
Monday June 11, 2018; 2:20 PM EDT
Craig's generosity
Craig Newmark
gave $20 million
to CUNY school of journalism.
Unfortunately I don't have that kind of money, but if I did I would endow something different.
A program to teach all high school students the basics of journalism.
To spread the values through the whole society.
If we had done that 30 years ago, we'd be looking at a different situation now. But maybe it's not too late to plant the seeds for a truly democratic and informed society.
