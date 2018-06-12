SCRIPTING NEWS
Tuesday June 12, 2018; 5:00 PM EDT
My father at 65
Here's a picture of my father, Leon Winer, at 65.
When I saw this I said "Lookin good dad." He did. Really fit, and the Frontier t-shirt, that was a plus.
#
He winced. I asked why. He said in that in his head he's still 19.
I'm now only 2 years younger than he was then. And I can testify that I am shocked when I see a picture of myself.
In my mind, I'm 19, or 22. Not 63.
