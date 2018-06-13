I've noticed that I'm seeing the same stories in my Facebook feed, repeatedly. My friend Amy Bonetti Price wrote, in a comment, that she's seeing it too. #
Feeds are so messed up. You don’t see your friend’s posts, and the posts you see are people way down on the totem pole. Cheap ads. Stories posted and reposted from your ‘friends’ that are old posts from 4 days prior. You didn’t like it then, why would you like like it every day for 4 days. Cheap news stories and not from top tier news outlets - even though I constantly unlike and say that i don’t want to see these types of stories. All in all my feed has gotten littered and uninteresting and I have to purposely go to friends timelines to see what they’re doing. I’m really upset about it, as are so many people I know.#
My experience is more or less as she describes. I asked my friends and they report the same.#
BTW, I normally do not point to Facebook, as I explained previously. But since this post is about Facebook, I thought it made sense to point in. No guarantee of course that you'll see anything when you click the links.#