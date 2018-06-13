Companies create their own gravity, even small ones.#
Google is huge. Their gravity is analogous to that of a star. But it diminishes rapidly as you move away from it. Other perspectives take hold. That's something very few people inside or outside appreciate. How different things look to each of us. Point of view is everything.#
My point of view -- I never signed up to be a Google developer. I wouldn't have if they asked. So I resent having to beg them to keep their hands off the open web. And if they slander my work, or cut off access to it, I will not conform to their demands. I will not be a Google developer, ever.#
If you're listening to me, and them, all I ask is that you think for yourself. Be true to your own point of view. And try as hard as you can to understand that other people's points of view are valid and try to understand what they're saying and doing. #