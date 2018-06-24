It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, June 24, 2018
I forgot how great bike rides are in hot humid weather. #
The one literary form that doesn't have criticism is news.#
Trump says the press is the enemy of the people. Only a true enemy of the people would say that.#
An idea for journalists of all genders -- broaden your discourse outside of journalism. You all just talk with each other. Get ideas from outside journalism and punditry. We'll all do better.#
My world-famous trolling FAQ. #
How journalism is like the Mets#

