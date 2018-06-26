It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Podcast: Why I say no to Google. #
I updated pork.io for the new Twitter constraints. Tested. #
I also updated Little Card Editor. It now works as before.#
Are any Republicans who were at the RNC in 2016 who would now like to apologize for what they said should be done to the Democratic candidate? Now would be a good time to stand up.#
When I went to the DNC in Denver in 2008, every time we entered or left the facility we had to walk a gauntlet of abortion protestors. Graphic images, and loud obnoxious people. I guessed at the time this was a compromise, that the protestors wanted to do more, but were restrained by courts and police. #
Dems should make a deal with the Repubs. Every Repub who chanted Lock Her Up apologizes, and then we'll ask Maxine Waters to chill.#
You do know we're living in a parody, a dark comedy in which a mob boss with fascist leanings accidentally gets elected president. As they say, hilarity ensues. Sort of like Hogan's Heroes meets The Sopranos. #
Three years ago: "Social media is a moral parade. All we've done is give voice to stupid."#
I'm not usually up this early so I tuned in to Morning Joe. Interestingly I had seen the SNL parody of it, it's been many years since I've seen the original, and OMG the show is a great parody of the parody. It's so good. Here's the original SNL parody. #
I'm fascinated by the plump Nazi women who show up as memes, esp the ones with phones. The latest calls the cops on an 8-year-old girl selling water in front of her house. Her name is Boo. But the most interesting of all is the original, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In there beats the heart of a human being, I'm sure, but it's so well hidden by the venemous bile. Basically I have a thing for largeish authoritarian women who lie. #
What became of the blogosphere?#

