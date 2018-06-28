This could be the headline of so many stories. Here's another one. #
The NYT is narcissistic, says the former editor of the NYT. Journalist speaks. Journalists listen. #
This is big news? Seriously? Because any fool watching this who isn't a journalist would get that it's one big fume factory. Out one end comes fumes, which go into the other end, and are recycled over and over. #
Of course what's so ironic about this particular story is how recursive it is. A journalist noticing that journalists are narcissists is itself of course narcissism. #
Suggestion: Report more stories that aren't sourced through other journalists.#