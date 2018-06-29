Jon Stewart appeared on Colbert. It seemed for a moment he was going to go all the way, to go back to the old Stewart, but he backed off. I don't think it matters whether we agree with Trump or not. We have to join together and share the same fate. As long as our most visible leaders try to hold on to what they have, we will keep losing. #
Idea: 100K people move to Maine and Alaska, and start working for Democrats to replace Collins and Murkowski, but promise to switch if they take a hard line in support of Roe v Wade. Maine has a population of 1.4 million, Alaska has 739K. This is the weakness of the Republican Party in the Senate and the Electoral College. Move a few million people around the country and the advantage switches to the Democrats. #