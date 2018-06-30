If you want a reason to be optimistic, check out yesterday's Daily podcast. A new Supreme Court decision said membership was no longer mandatory in government employee unions. This was thought to be a blow to unions. Turns out it may revitalize them, as the membership, newly empowered, drives the unions, instead of being taken for granted. See how #4 kicks in to change #1. And you can be sure conservatives are taking note.#
When they asked for a topic for my interview with Anna Masera at #sotn18, I did some quick thinking and this is what I came up with.#
There are four entities that were separated by corporations and the major political parties in the 20th century. We're evolving in the 21st to them all being the same thing, with no meaningful separation. #
If we manage to pull this off, and it's a tall order, we will be able to tackle the biggest challenge our species has faced, climate change.#
Trump Country, or Evil Corp, whatever you call them, is the catalyst. #
Working Together, a concept more important than any technology ever invented, is the hoop we, as a society, have to jump through. To choose to work with someone else even if it means less glory for you. That's evolution. It's what we're being forced to do. It's a good thing to do.#
If you feel you aren't being effective as a person, find someone who will work with you, and then find another and another. I think you will start feeling effective almost immediately. It means compromise. But that's the core power of humanity. The ability to see things from others' point of view, and then act on it.#