Saturday, June 30, 2018
If Jeff Bezos wanted to help he'd open the second Amazon headquarters in a small population red state.#
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "No person in America should die because they're too poor to live."#
If you want a reason to be optimistic, check out yesterday's Daily podcast. A new Supreme Court decision said membership was no longer mandatory in government employee unions. This was thought to be a blow to unions. Turns out it may revitalize them, as the membership, newly empowered, drives the unions, instead of being taken for granted. See how #4 kicks in to change #1. And you can be sure conservatives are taking note.#
