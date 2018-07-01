The best defense against Putin and Trump is to teach every student the basics of journalism. Not just how to detect fake news, but how to write a news story. If we do it now, we'll be glad we did in a few years.#
Aral Balkan wrote recently about reclaiming RSS. He talks about rebooting feed discovery, as the browsers are abandoning it. There is a simple discovery mechanism for RSS feeds, a meta tag you can put into the HTML head section that tells anyone who cares where your feed is.#
My site has one of these, of course -- this is what it looks like:#
Balkan says (and I agree) it can't hurt to also link in the visible part of your page to your RSS feed, as I do here. I am thinking about doing that for my blog. There are links to my feeds in the About tab, but maybe I should make it more visible. #
Actually there is a link to the RSS feed for this blog at the bottom of every page, along with a link to my Twitter, Facebook, GitHub and LinkedIn accounts. #