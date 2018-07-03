Did you know you can download the source for Scripting News in OPML? Every month I refresh the archive in my GitHub repository. I started doing this when I switched to the new blogging software in May 2017. Here's the OPML for last month. #
A spontaneous Twitter thread, late at night, Eastern time in North America. They're just waking up now in Europe. I'm tweeting and reading, watching Rachel on the second monitor, also watching Art Show.#
I read the recent piece about TBL and posted it to my linkblog. I appreciate the invention of the web. It came along at just the right time. I had been knocked out of the software game by Apple, the software I made threatened them, so they launched a competitor. I was looking for a platform without a platform vendor, and had no hope of ever finding one, when just the right thing showed up -- the web. You can see my excitement in the early posts to DaveNet, my early website and email newsletter, in 1994. But where is Tim now that Google is attempting to corporatize the web platform?#
We need him, and we need everyone else who profited from the open web. Why am I the only one protesting this? Could it be that everyone else hopes to get a job from Google? Or a grant? Aren't you aware of how much we depend on the open ecosystem? How fragile it is? Could it be they don't remember that Google loses interest in projects that we depend on and dumps them? It's one thing when they created the thing they're dumping, but quite another when it's something that was once a public resource that they took over. #
We will be fighting for our freedom for the rest of our lives. This is an easy battle to win. If enough thought leaders speak out in favor of the web now, I think Google will back down. Let's get them to the table where we can talk creatively about the problem they see, and find out if there's a way to solve the problem wtihout them taking over the web. #
The thing to do is to write a blog post in support of the open web, not on a silo please, use a service like wordpress.com or Tumblr, one that allows you to export and redirect your site if you decide to move it. #