Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Did you know you can download the source for Scripting News in OPML? Every month I refresh the archive in my GitHub repository. I started doing this when I switched to the new blogging software in May 2017. Here's the OPML for last month. #
A spontaneous Twitter thread, late at night, Eastern time in North America. They're just waking up now in Europe. I'm tweeting and reading, watching Rachel on the second monitor, also watching Art Show.#
We need TBL, and you..#

