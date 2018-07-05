Sad day. Twitter suspended the NYT account. I've been running that since long before they were on Twitter. They knew about it. I offered to let them have it, but they said no. I guess someone there must have complained? Who knows. It's a corporate world. #
BTW, I forgot to mention that the exact same links are available at nytimesriver.com -- which is on the open web, so there is (for now at least) no company (like Twitter) that can turn it off. The NYT has to talk to me before it comes down. #
How different things would be if Apple had partnered with Be instead of Next. I would have liked it because the CEO of Be was an outliner guy. Blogging would have found a natural home there. They probably wouldn't have resisted the web as the Jobs version of Apple did.#
I love it when I find a bug in four-year-old code. Today, the culprit was a routine called decodeXml in daveutils. It was decoding four special strings, & and ". But there's a fifth string it wasn't decoding -- '. This showed in an app called riverToTweets, which routes tweets from rivers to Twitter accounts, such as nyt and nbariver. It would show up with undecoded ' strings in tweets. For example. I had seen this for a long time and assumed the problem was deeply buried in a utility I didn't care a lot about, but it turns out it was in code that's included in almost every project I do, including sites such as Scripting News. It's now fixed and deployed. Not every app has been updated yet to include the fix. These are the best bugs to fix. Ones that have been sitting there for years waiting to cause problems. 💥#