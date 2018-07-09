SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
-
+
Monday July 9, 2018; 10:35 AM EDT
How Twitter displays threads
#
I tried an experiment to see how Twitter displays thread structures.
#
I entered a
subset
of the standard states outline.
United States
is at the root. It has one sub,
Far West
. And from there I list the six states, and provide detail under
Nevada
.
#
I'm wondering what the algorithm is. Because sometimes it shows nodes at multiple levels, and how they choose them isn't clear.
#
© 1994-2018
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Monday July 9, 2018; 10:43 AM EDT.