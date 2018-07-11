Development of the RSS format didn’t peter out, it was frozen, so there could be as much interop as possible.#
The problem for Jim Jordan, as far as I'm concerned, is I saw him cross-examine Rod Rosenstein. Just a couple of weeks ago. I know how corrupt his mind is. So matter how sincere he sounds I know his word means nothing. There is no honor in that man.#
Trump is appalling. On behalf of my country, apologies to Canada, China, Germany and whoever he attacks next. Spread the word.#
Small change to the Art Show app. We now only keep the 1000 most recent works of art. The array was starting to get big. #