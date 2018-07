- +

If you’re a developer who works inside a news org, here’s a plan for how to create a great set of whitelists of news that’s trying to get it right. This is based on what I learned bootstrapping blogging and podcasting. The same ideas should work for journalism, at least as starting points. We have to work together , and not wait for the tech industry to do it, imho. We can do it. Programmers can save the world. (Not really exaggerating.)