There's a new Uber commercial playing on TV in NYC. First they take you to various neighborhoods, esp Hispanic, black or Asian neighborhoods. Outlying neighborhoods. This is the real NY, they say, or imply (I don't remember which). Try to get a fucking cab to take you to one of these places. Or pick you up. At Uber, we love your stupid neighborhood. So fuck DiBlasio, the fucker, and the cab companies. They're just out to fuck you. But Uber loves you. Uber. Of course they don't say all that, but the message is unmistakable.