Earlier this month I wrote a piece about how Americans are like people who worked at Microsoft in the 90s. You can't separate the people from the group. In that sense, no matter whether you voted for Hillary or Jill or Bernie, or whether you marched with a pussy hat, or write angry tweets, if you're an American, you're complicit. Eventually you will be blamed for what America is doing, and that's fair and just. #
Truth is, Americans are lazy. How did we get this way? We let two wars be fought in the 2000s, with no draft, not only no wartime tax increase, but a tax cut. And we let the government get away with not showing the returning flag-draped coffins. We fought two wars in Asia (still are, btw) and you'd never know it at home. That imho is a crime. You shouldn't be able to fight a war without feeling a lot of pain.#
With that in mind, maybe we should be doing more than being outraged at why the Republicans don't act. Remember Gandhi said "Be the change that you wish to see in the world." In other words, in more American terms, stop waiting for other people to save your ass, risk some of your security for the greater good. #
Off the top of my head I thought of something we can do right now. Stop. Don't go to work for the rest of the week. Don't buy anything. Stay home, or go out and march. Stop the US economy. Make it clear what we want. Trump either resigns or the House impeaches him. There's plenty of time between now and Friday to do that. #
If we ground the economy to a stop that would make the world take note. Very likely the big companies would join the protest, and people around the world would join too. We fancy the US is the leader of the free world (obviously our president no longer is). How about a little of that famous leadership, from the people of the United States?#