SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday July 21, 2018; 11:57 AM EDT
Not left or right
I don't like "left" and "right" -- because it implies that there are just two answers for everything, and a formula that leads to a correct answer.
Every left person thinks this way and every right person thinks the opposite on everything. I doubt if anyone is really like but I am not.
I am neither left or right. I think for myself. I try to understand each issue and form my own position. I do not delegate my thinking to others.
© 1994-2018
Dave Winer
Saturday July 21, 2018