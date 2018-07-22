As I get older I have more confidence in the power of deliberation. Give my mind the time to weigh the alternatives, and I'll come to a better decision in 24 hours than I would in 2, and if it's important, it's worth it. #
Eliminate the character limit, allow for linking, simple styles, titles and enclosures (for podcasting). The move to 280 chars was so successful, that should be a clue. Remove the barriers to expression and let the whole web in via linking. Handle length the way Facebook does with a see more link. It's good prior art. #
Help news orgs create collections of news feeds for people to follow on Twitter and on the open web. I think ultimately that's what news orgs will become. Experts on where to find the people who are saying newsworthy stuff. It's not much of an evolution, it's what they've been doing for as long as I can remember. The web gives us the ability to create new structures for that. Since Twitter is a place people go for news, it's a natural evolution for Twitter. I have a roadmap for how to do this.#
Make a commitment to developers and make it irreversible. What exactly this means is subject to negotiation. But no one company can do what a medium does. As great a company as Twitter might be, its not something companies were meant to do, imho.#
Bonus: A new rule. For every original tweet you write you have to RT someone else's.#