Sunday, July 22, 2018
As I get older I have more confidence in the power of deliberation. Give my mind the time to weigh the alternatives, and I'll come to a better decision in 24 hours than I would in 2, and if it's important, it's worth it. #
How to improve Twitter in 2018#

