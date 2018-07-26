- +

Riding in a crowded elevator in Manhattan today. A woman was talking loudly and obscenely about how she hates where she works. She was so angry, entitled, arrogant. One of her office mates died last week, she said, and they didn't announce it. She said the owner was an asshole. As I was getting off, she described the owner as "left wing," and then I got it. Next year he won't be left wing, he'll be a dirty Jew and she'll be wearing a swastika pin on her lapel. The nasty people are coming out of the closet. We're going to a bad place.