This map shows how voters are distributed in the United States. #
Video: I figured something out about outliners a few days ago, and I have it working, and am ready to explain it is. 1. You only need two levels of hoisting if you have... 2. A crumb trail, like directory websites have. It belongs in outliners (none of mine ever had them). 3. You don't even need a dehoist command if you have the crumb trail. Watch the video to see how it works. It's remarkably simple. 💥#
Journalism should be imagining new ways the Russians can hack our election, not just replays of 2016. That was a quaint innocent world. Imagine in the next election the outcome is even more in doubt than it was in 2016. That's what we call in software a critical section. If we don't have our semaphores up at that point, guarding the execution of our code, the system will crash.#
Most journalists don't know anything about tech. They studied history in college. They write about Facebook without even being users of Facebook. Not only is there no one home in the Oval Office, but it's even worse in JournalismLand. Remember last time around they were conned into believing that running one's own email server was nefarious. They are novices. (BTW, history is important. Don't want to diminish that.)#
A widely-used open format is like an antibiotic in medicine. You don’t take unnecessary risks with losing it. Imagine a doctor undermining a medicine that saves lives. It would be just as wrong for a technologist to undermine an open format.#