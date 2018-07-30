Note: A few mild spoilers, nothing imho that would interfere with the full-on HMT experience, until the very end, well labeled, which you should not read until you've watched the show. #
It's super dark and depressing. The first few episodes aren't too bad, that gets you hooked, and then you're in for 10 hours of very seriously depressing stuff, with only a few outlets for the rage that builds. A trip to Toronto, for example, reminds you that the rest of the world is still as it was. It's just the US, now called Gilead, that's gone crazy.#
The season is all about separating children from their mothers. Pretty timely for the US. It was also timely for me, since my mother died earlier this year. It helped me better understand our relationship from her side. Perhaps. I think they idealize motherhood a bit. I think that's also deeply ingrained in our culture, perhaps because mothers have so much influence over how we perceive reality from the beginning of our lives.#
It does the job of a good binge-watch. You get pulled into its reality. This last weekend I was in the Handmaid's Tale world. I had no patience for the news in the real world of 2018. All I could think about was the pack of lies they're selling as news. I felt I was getting a better idea of our world by watching the fictional world of HMT. #
Now for the spoilers. Don't read if you haven't watched. 💥#