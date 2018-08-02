feedBase was having the Twitter logon problem, fixed. The problem: callbackfromtwitter != callbackFromTwitter. Also I have to swing back around to feedBase, definitely some unfinished business there. #
I use Twitter as the identity system for my browser-based apps. To see how it works, log onto Radio3, MyWord, feedBase, LO2 or Little Card Editor. I like it, it works well, and takes a difficult problem off my plate. #
Here's how it works, at a very high level. I send you over there to log in, and in return I get your unique screenname and a bit of info about you (the stuff you put into your profile). And a few other bits, like when you created your Twitter account. #
An example of the data that Twitter gives an app about a user (me).#
I also get the ability to post in your name, but my software never uses that ability unless you specifically ask it to. For example, there's a tweet icon in LO2 that lets you send the text of the cursor headline to Twitter as a tweet. Nice functionality to have, but hardly mission-critical.#
I'm concerned that at some point Twitter may decide not to allow this use. I would prefer if they tightened the restrictions on posting, maybe eliminate it, that would be okay. But I would have a problem if they canceled the service. #
Pretty sure nothing this simple exists in the open source world. I could be wrong. Either way this is something we should have, and it should be good. debugged, well burned-in. It would be nice if a public foundation ran the service, the way Twitter does. I know, keep dreaming. 💥#
I really dislike complaining about free services. If you hate a service, my philosophy goes, just opt out. I've been on the other side of this, struggling to provide a free service to users who acted like they were paying huge money, long before there was any monetization of free services. I never want to be one of those people. #
But sometimes a service is very hard to opt out of, and they take advantage of that, by changing the service from tolerable to obscene. Disqus is now doing that, and it will be hard and/or painful, maybe impossible, for me to opt out.#
I've used Disqus for comments for many years, probably a decade, maybe more. I included their code in my pages, so users could comment on posts. I've even built support for products on Disqus. Some pages have a lot of comments with valuable information. Just turning off Disqus, a brute force way of opting out, would also remove those comments. And turning off Disqus is hard to do because I don't control the HTTP servers that host most of my content, and changing the HTML pages themselves is a sizeable task (understatement).#
How we got here. The old Disqus was fairly innocuous. Of course they spied on the users, and then a few years ago they started including ads, but they were small and out of the way. Now the ads are huge, and getting bigger. They're more prominent than the comments. It's as if I were running ads on my sites, and the comments were clickbait to get you to look at the ads, like so many sites these days. Their ads make me look bad.#
Of course I don't run ads on my pages. It's never been worth it to me. Those are their ads, paying them money, on my pages. They're changing the deal on pages that were published a long time ago, and are there just to maintain a record.#
I could probably turn off the display for most of them without modifying any content, using CSS. I now wish I had a central set of styles every page included, but I wasn't so wise as to foresee the need. I have a conundrum. Every time I look at one of the pages with those huge ads on them, I think what a problem, I need to fix this, now.#