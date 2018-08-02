It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, August 2, 2018
feedBase was having the Twitter logon problem, fixed. The problem: callbackfromtwitter != callbackFromTwitter. Also I have to swing back around to feedBase, definitely some unfinished business there. #
A good open source identity system#
Disqus ads are hated here#

