I've written here many times about the distinction between the terms blogger and journalist. In a Twitter thread, Lora Kolodny makes a distinction between journalist and reporter. I hadn't realized there might be a difference. Here's what she says.#
Journalist (besides sounding hi-falutin) includes people who aren't reporters. Editors, producers, photographers, columnists, podcasters, vloggers and bloggers may not all be doing the primary research or interviews for a piece, but are all responsible for accuracy of it.#
Reporters do the primary fact finding, interviews, field work, etc. But by no means are reporters the only journalists. It's not a commutative property. If reporter then journalist. But not if journalist then reporter.#
My own two cents. I'd love to reserve the term blogger for people who write about their own experiences, not for pay, the "unedited voice of a person." I think of bloggers as sources in the journalism world. #