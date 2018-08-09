Three ideas for making the open web, and blogging, more valuable and interesting, by building a search engine for the next decade, not for two decades ago. Sorry Google, your search engine is showing serious signs of age and boredom. We can do so much better. Here are the ideas.#
I just pointed to a post written by Davis Shaver. A nice database would note that, and create a link between his blog and mine. I could ask for a list of all the blogs that I've pointed to, and that would become my blogroll. Lots more ideas after that esp if the blogs are willing to share data with the centralized resource.#
You know how the index in the back of a book works? Topics, sub-topics, and lists of pages that those topics are discussed on. 99 percent of the searches I do on my own blog are really just navigations of this structure. Search engine technology is getting smart enough to recognize not just words but concepts. How about a service that sucked down all the content of my blog and created the back-of-book index of my writing. Realtime. Updated every time I post something new or modified an existing post. #
A search engine that knows I'm a blogger and where my blog is, and uses all the info it can glean from that to give me more relevant searches. For example, when I search for Frontier, esp if the first letter is capitalized, what kind of cockamamie search engine shows me the airline? I'm obviously referring to the scripting environment I developed and worked on for a couple of decades, and still to this day use every freaking day. Google started out ridiculously smart, but it never figured this part out (or #2 above). It's been stagnant for too long. They clearly need some competition. #
BTW, Google knows I'm the "owner" of this blog, they threaten me as such. 💥#