We're a few weeks into the new Chrome way of labeling sites like Scripting News as. I haven't seen any notable changes among readers. The only people questioning the security of the site, that I know of, are the same ones who followed Google's lead without considering the negative consequences on the web as an archival medium. I took a poll of my followers on Twitter and found that 68% of the Chrome users are seeing themessage. Here was a chance for some to express concerns, and there were none. My Chrome hasn't updated yet, apparently, so I don't see it here. I'm sure there are less draconian solutions for sites that are basically archives to Google's stated goal of assuring the content hasn't been meddled with in a MITM way while in transport. I have ideas, but so far I haven't seen much evidence of Google's interest. A bad sign for a platform manager, btw. But it's par for the course for Silicon Valley tech companies. I've had this experience with all of them, Sun, Apple, Microsoft, even the company I founded, after I left. We're the power , you're nobody, why should we listen. It's a terrible way to govern an even worse way to manage a platform.