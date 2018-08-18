Poll: How often do you use Twitter's block command?#
Everyone's experience with Twitter is different. As is every person's experience with podcasting; and everything else in life. To say Twitter is boring or abusive or whatever is like making an equivalent statement about movies or the telephone or travel.#
I'm in season 3 of Deadwood now. Very different experience from the first time through when I watched the episodes as they came out. One thing that's clear is that it's a comedy. And they sometimes had a blast in the writer's room, with puns and characters finishing each others' speeches. I know in advance some characters are doomed, which is disturbing. And I had forgotten how evil some characters are. Not Swearengen though. He's a poet and hippie. Has limited ambition. That isn't clear in the first season, but by the third he's matured, as has Bullock, to become peacemakers even civil rights advocates.#