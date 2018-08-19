I finished Deadwood. It’s worth a rewatch, to see how a person with huge money and a toxic character can destroy a community. In the end it is anything but a comedy. The last couple of episodes, when they wrap everything up, are really low quality. You see this happen sometimes in a great series. Everything but the writing is still great. They make up for the lack of coherence with music, to try to make the stupid shit they're doing seem dramatic, which just makes me turn away. I remember being angry that they didn't do a fourth season when the show was running. I have no such feeling now. I think they could have ended it without the last couple of episodes. Even so, it's a story for our times, in tech and politics, now one very rich and toxic person can spoil a flawed but vibrant community. Some rich people got rich by stinking up the room so thoroughly that people of integrity say Go ahead you can have it. That's their business model. Look at the top names in tech history. At least 1 in 4 are like that, in my experience. And there are a few second-tier characters like that as well.#
They should give Krugman’s mike to someone else. Same story every time for the last N years. We get it, you’re right, more importantly you were right, now it’s time to say something original and useful, or step aside.#
Trump’s lunatic ravings are part of democracy. People are surprised that when everyone gets a voice, they may hear things they despise?#
When I rent a car, one of the first things I do is pair my iPhone with it, so I can play podcasts over the car’s sound system. But it may be sharing my contacts with the car. Does the rental company download those when I return the car?#
I haven’t heard from anyone at Berkman re the early blogs we hosted there that they have taken offline. I’m assuming at this point that we have all the info we’re going to get. Take-away: I hoped academia would be how we could ultimately make the web long-lived and future-safe. Now this seems like a foolish dream.#