I finished Deadwood . It’s worth a rewatch, to see how a person with huge money and a toxic character can destroy a community. In the end it is anything but a comedy. The last couple of episodes, when they wrap everything up, are really low quality. You see this happen sometimes in a great series. Everything but the writing is still great. They make up for the lack of coherence with music, to try to make the stupid shit they're doing seem dramatic, which just makes me turn away. I remember being angry that they didn't do a fourth season when the show was running. I have no such feeling now. I think they could have ended it without the last couple of episodes. Even so, it's a story for our times, in tech and politics, now one very rich and toxic person can spoil a flawed but vibrant community. Some rich people got rich by stinking up the room so thoroughly that people of integrity sayThat's their business model. Look at the top names in tech history. At least 1 in 4 are like that, in my experience. And there are a few second-tier characters like that as well.