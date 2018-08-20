If the news wants to be effective it should spend some amount of time not just describing our quagmire, but having realistic discussions for what we can do to dig out of it. There's no discussion of this on MSNBC as far as I know. #
When Jonathan Chait asks why news won't factor in the corruption of the Trump govt, I think it's because if they did, they'd have to start leading the rebellion, or at least looking for people to interview who are ready to lead.#
Civil disobedience. A general strike. Boycotts and picket lines. Those are proper citizen responses to treason on the part of the president. These ideas should be present in the press coverage. But if you put off accepting as fact the corruption of the government, you don't have to cross that bridge.#