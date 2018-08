- +

The last couple of days I did a bunch of farting around with programmatic access to GitHub via Node app . I came across a readme that said it was done with theeditor, a project I vaguely remembered. I did a little digging and found the software and the thread I wrote documenting the work. The idea is to use GitHub as a blogging database. So what I did was get an instance of Medium-Editor to edit stuff on GitHub. Couple that with GitHubPub that maps subdomains on locations within GitHub repos, and you've got a nice dynamic blogging system with almost $0 hosting costs. Oh if only I had the time to chase down all these rabbit holes . 🐇