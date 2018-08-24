SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
-
+
Friday August 24, 2018; 11:58 AM EDT
New LittleOutliner ships
#
There's a new release of
LO2
today, version 1.8.4.
#
Here's
what's new
in this release.
#
As with the last major release, I
archived
the previous
version
. There are substantial UI changes in this release, you might want to choose the time to start using the new version.
#
I
updated
the LO2
blog
.
#
If you want to subscribe to an RSS feed for the product,
this is it
.
#
© 1994-2018
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Friday August 24, 2018; 12:25 PM EDT.