Every time I visit the site, I get the same top message. #
If I go to the popup menu to say "Don't show me this again" they start me down the abusive-user path. Why do I want to block this user. I don't. What did they do? Nothing, you fucked up FB. So I skip it, and every time I come here I see the same damn image, a movie about cilantro.#
I like cilantro, but it isn't the center of my existence. Facebook, we can move on from this. You have a bug. Give me a way to say stop showing me this message and the user is doing nothing wrong.#
By lacking a way to tell you this, you're compounding the insult of the bug. Your bug. ;-)#