You can advocate for your cause by pushing away people who you don't identify with, or you can be inclusive, and take support where you get it. Most of the great causes we remember are the inclusive kind. The ones that demonize or ridicule "others" tend to result in war.#
The Constitution is inclusive. It started out with some huge holes. Over the generations we've been closing them. That's been the clear trend.#
The Trump movement is non-inclusive. It says there are real Americans, white, rural, Christian, male-dominated. They say these are traditional American values. This isn't new, this thread has been a constant since the beginning. It's the regulator on change happening too fast.#
One of the reasons the Trump style America is ascendant is that the inclusive America has been moving forward at a rapid pace in the last few generations, post-World War II. Recently, we had an African-American president, the ultimate in other-ness, and we have removed gender from the concept of marriage. That's a lot of change happening very quickly, within ten years. #
To heal we have to come out the other side with our inclusive principles intact.#