On the Frontier-User list, Frank Meeuwsen reports a problem using the DMG that installs the OPML Editor.#
He downloads the DMG, extracts the OPML folder, runs the app, and gets a dialog asking where the root is. You're not supposed to get this dialog. OPML.app is supposed to look for and automatically open opml.root in the same folder as the app. This isn't happening.#
I have been able to reproduce it here. To try to narrow down the problem, I created a virgin OPML folder, zipped it, copied it to another folder, unzipped it, ran the app and it worked as it's supposed to. I then uploaded the zipped file, downloaded it, unzipped as before, ran the app, and got the behavior Frank describes. If you want to try it, you can download the zip file from my Dropbox.#
I wrote a script to compare the original zip file with the downloaded file. They are identical. Something is happening when the zip file is uncompressed? Not sure. I don't have the ability to look inside the OPML app to see what's tripping it up. This is new behavior. I am having trouble coming up with theories to try. #