There’s a big disconnect about what the First Amendment is. #
As a law it applies to the relationship between the govt and citizens.#
But it’s more than a law, it represents a basic American value. We believe that speech is a right and must be protected.#
So when in doubt a company should protect the speech of its employees and customers. Not must but should. Esp if it wants us to see it as American.#
I should be able to keep my job even if I have opinions that are different from my employer, if it doesn’t affect my ability to do my job.#
If you try to get someone fired because you don’t like their opinion, you may be entitled to do that, but you are being intolerant and un-American. You should support everyone’s right to express their ideas. You don’t have to, but you should, if you want to be an American.#