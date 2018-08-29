All that impeachment means is the president is indicted. Then he has to be tried and convicted before he is removed. Impeachment is easy, and relatively meaningless.#
Unless the Senate votes by a 2/3 majority to convict, nothing happens. It won't matter to Trump. It'll just give him a way of dominating discourse for another six months, and in the end he will still be president. #
Unless the people overwhelmingly want him removed, then he will be removed. And we aren't there now, so there's no point impeaching. So take it off the table. We have more important work to do. #
If you look at how things are set up in the Constitution, and our experience with removing a president from office, you must have overwhelming support from the people in order for it to happen. Impeachment wihtout removal is only symbolic. Republicans have to fear they will not get re-elected with Trump as president. 2/3 of the Senate has to vote to remove. That will include a lot of senators from Republican states. So at this point, removal is an impossible dream. It can't happen until thej people want it to happen.#