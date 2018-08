- +

The Village Voice is shutting down . A New York institution , it was born the same year I was. One nice thing is that they are keeping half the staff, 15 to 20 people, to figure out how to archive the site . Any time a publication does this, we should offer to help, to learn from the experience, and develop a base of knowledge and best practices. I need to figure out how to do that for my blog. I want to do that sooner than later. Tick tock, the runway isn't getting any longer. ✓