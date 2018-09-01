The big boom in tech is never what the pundits say it will be. They generally go for the wizzy demo, but what wins is usually more cerebral and prosaic, has more to do with human potential than domination.#
Like the cameras in phones. Few pundits called that. It wasn’t spacy and hard to understand. Instead cameras got smaller, better, and key thing — could communicate without tethering.#
Few predicted that radio was ripe to be democratized, but that’s what we did. Not VR or AR. Imagine how much money has poured into those. New media types are the simple obvious ones.#