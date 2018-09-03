Campaign season starts today. Here are the priorities as I see it.#
Campaign on oversight. The reason the Dems must take back at least one chamber of Congress is then they can do oversight of the Trump Administration. Subpoenas and hearings to investigate how the cash flows between Trump and foreign entities, not just Russia. #
Concerts/rallies. The Dems have completely ceded the ongoing entertainment campaign to Trump. His rallies are more like concerts, with a single comedian. He's a cross between Rodney Dangerfield, Joan RIvers and Don Rickles. He's good but he's not that good. The Dems have the best comedians and musicians. They even have politicians who can burn down the house. Every Trump rally should be programmed against, provided for free to all the networks. Gradually push him off the air.#
Starve the troll. He gets around the media and goes direct. This of course imho is a good trend long-term because it forces the media to become part of the people and vice versa. But in the immediate term, he controls discourse, he keeps the focus on himself, exclusively. Block the troll. And unfollow people who RT him, no matter how much you value their other contributions. Remember trolls die in darkness, and that's a good thing. #
Note that impeachment isn't on the list. Going for impeachment as a goal is like starting a football game saying your strategy is to score a touchdown. We must focus on rebooting our democracy. We not only have to think about the danger of Trump in the White House, we have to set our country back on its previous course. It was flawed, but at least we had a semblance of the rule of law. We're too close to descending into chaos. We have to carefully steer our way back to sanity. Impeachment isn't itself an answer. When the time is right, when there's overwhelming support for impeachment among the people, then and only then will it be the next thing to do. #