The NYT did not do us a service. They just supported an illegal government. #
If we don't stop this now, we will never put it back together.#
I listened to the Daily podcast on the subject on the drive back to the city. You should listen to it too. It makes my blood boil. Trump is president, for better or worse. The president runs the executive branch, not the people he hires, and certainly not anonymous people. This is no longer recognizable as our form of government. #
One of the theories they cite is that the piece may be intended to soothe Republican voters before the midterm elections. We, the American people, have an interest in Trump running the government he wants to run. For his supporters, they didn't elect these people to countermand his orders. And for those of us who desperately want him out of office, we want the real Trump to be visible, the one who was at the podium with Putin in Helsinki. So we can clearly see what we're voting for or against.#
Same with the papers for Kavanaugh. It might not make a difference to how the Dems or Repubs vote, but it makes a difference to the voters. We want to know who just made it to the Supreme Court, while we still have a chance to vote out the people who put him there. They are hiding material facts, that's for sure. This is not acceptable. #
This has all gone way too far. I am angry at the Republicans, and at the NY Times. How presumptuous of them to let whoever this is rock our form of government without even attaching a name to it. I have not seriously considered cancelling my subscription to the Times before this, but now I don't know. This is fucking outrageous. #
"I'm in control here," said Secretary of State Alexander Haig in 1981 after President Reagan had been shot in an assassination attempt. This was a huge deal at the time. We knew his name, and he had been confirmed by the Senate.#