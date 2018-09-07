SCRIPTING NEWS
Friday September 7, 2018; 9:35 AM EDT
Why the NYT was wrong
#
An analogy for what the NYT did by publishing the
anonymous op-ed
.
#
Suppose I run an airline.
#
Some guy shows up at the gate with a package, asks if we'll put it on the plane for him and transport it to the plane's destination.
#
I open it, look inside, see a couple of soaked rags, and say OK.
#
I ask for ID because I want to know who is sending the package.
#
When the plane gets to its destination, they open the package. It contains a deadly toxin, it poisons everyone within 100 miles, they all die.
#
Last update: Friday September 7, 2018; 9:38 AM EDT.