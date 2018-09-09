A plea to journalism copy editors. Strike the "neo" in neo-Nazi. There is nothing new about being a Nazi. They don't get to try again.#
A plea to everyone on behalf of everyone. I'm soooo tired of people telling me who I am. This never lets up. It's a constant. Live and let live. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. You don't know what's inside another human body. Let them be themselves.#
A plea to corporate copy editors. Replace "We apologize for any inconvenience..." with "We apologize." It could be that the customer feels more than inconvenienced. And then you would have something else to apologize for.#