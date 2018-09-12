Short Twitter thread. 1. Saving the web and saving democracy are related projects. 2. I guess why save democracy has a simpler explanation than why save the web. 3. The founders would have understood it. Every colonial town had a commons. The web is that for us in 2018.#
One idea pundits and politicos have trouble with is the difference between voters and parties. When Susan Collins blames Democrats for the campaign against her, she's missing that it's voters doing it, not the other party. A big difference. It's like fighting the Viet Cong when you think you're fighting the army of North Vietnam. It's what they call an asymmetric war. The people can probably bring down one senator if we really focus on it. We should do just that to open the eyes of the press and the politicos.#
I just gave $100 to the Democratic nominee for Susan Collins' senate seat in 2020. No strings attached. The money goes to the candidate whether or not Collins votes for Kavanaugh. That's the topline message. Here are the bullet points. #
I think Collins has a point that giving conditionally based on her Kavanaugh vote amounts to bribery. But she shouldn't campaign against that, because this is a grass roots effort, not a Democratic Party effort. They're people who feel so strongly about the Kavanaugh nomination that they're willing to put down money for her opponent, sight unseen. That should tell her something.#
Collins is playing an awful game. If she's going to vote against Kavanaugh it's way past time to say so. By dangling this out there, she's getting more attention. I don't know why she wants that. It's not a good kind of attention, imho.#
I am not a Democrat, in fact until 2004 I voted Republican. I switched when our response to the 9/11 attack was basically to sacrifice huge numbers of Iraqi, Afghani and American lives in order to transfer huge wealth from the US Treasury to Dick Cheney and his friends in the defense industry. I'm sick and tired of the country being run for the benefit of a few very very rich Republicans. #
Susan Collins could be really smart, and switch parties, vote against Kavanaugh, claim all the money in the jackpot, and cruise to re-election in 2020. Or she could remain a Republican, choose not to run in 2020, and do the right thing for the country and for Maine and vote against Kavanaugh. Send the nomination back to the president on the same basis that the Senate rejected Merrick Garland in 2016. Let the new Senate ratify, this already is a lame duck Senate. #
To everyone else, give unconditionally. No matter what Collins does, it's time for a Democrat in her seat starting in 2020. Give to the Democratic candidate for the Collins seat in the 2020 election. #
