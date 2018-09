- +

One idea pundits and politicos have trouble with is the difference between voters and parties. When Susan Collins blames Democrats for the campaign against her, she's missing that it's voters doing it, not the other party. A big difference. It's like fighting the Viet Cong when you think you're fighting the army of North Vietnam. It's what they call an asymmetric war . The people can probably bring down one senator if we really focus on it. We should do just that to open the eyes of the press and the politicos.