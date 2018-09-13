This morning everyone on Twitter is talking about Trump. Nothing unusual about that. As they say it's a day whose name ends in Y.#
I'm reminded that in the movie Sleeper we learn that the US was destroyed when a man named Albert Shanker got hold of a nuclear warhead. People my age from NYC know who he is. Amazingly, the movie was almost right. Trump and Shanker are historically similar NYC-famous characters. #
I met Shanker once, when I was a high school student leading anti-war protests in the Bronx. He said nothing. We were so impressed we decided to join up with them. Later they threw our naive young asses under the bus. Lesson learned about power. #