Friday, September 14, 2018
Manafort flipped
. Occam's News says we will soon know all about the conduit between the political operations of the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. That's obviously the role Manafort played.
On Tuesday I posted a
braintrust query
re how to get a list of all the files in a repo using GitHub's tree API. Last night I got some useful
answers
, and I can pick up the project. Will report back.
Dave Winer
