Friday, September 14, 2018
Manafort flipped. Occam's News says we will soon know all about the conduit between the political operations of the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. That's obviously the role Manafort played. #
On Tuesday I posted a braintrust query re how to get a list of all the files in a repo using GitHub's tree API. Last night I got some useful answers, and I can pick up the project. Will report back. #

