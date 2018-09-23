It's even worse than it appears.
Sunday, September 23, 2018
I don't see the point of polling for ordinary people. I get why political consultants and candidates would care. Even donors. But why should a voter care? I can't imagine ever making a decision on who to vote for based on poll results.#
© 1994-2018 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday September 23, 2018; 1:23 PM EDT.