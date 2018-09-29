I think this is the most hopeful moment in America since the election of 2016 and the initial revelations of #metoo. #
We're getting close to talking about the real stuff, as a society. We haven't gotten there yet, but the testimony of both Dr Ford and Judge Kavanaugh represent truths never spoken so publicly before. Not even on Oprah. And it happened in the United States Senate, on TV, for everyone to see, everywhere. #
So far we've only been talking about incidents, but abuse is more than that, it's the context for our civilization. It's what we never talk about, publicly, and very rarely privately. But there it was, through both of them, not just Ford. They both spoke their truth. Ford was more direct, but Kavanaugh was just as revealing.#
What he showed us is a last-ditch effort of a horror show he was trying to present as the pinnacle. He shouldn't worry about teaching at Harvard, coaching basketball or serving on the Supreme Court, he should worry about how he's going to tell the truth, not so much to us, but to himself. #